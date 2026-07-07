Dr. J Scores Saturdays With FCB Faith

As America marked its 250th birthday on Saturday, Dr. Franceska Jones was behind the mic in Northeast Ohio for a milestone of her own: her debut on 107.3 HD2 (WNWV). Her show, Impact Play with Dr. J, has expanded its reach with FCB Faith Media.

Rather than following the traditional sports talk format, the community-centered program will explore themes of leadership, legacy, and faith through meaningful conversations with athletes, coaches, and educators. Dr. Jones’ show arrives at a time when Black women remain significantly underrepresented in sports media.

Impact Play airs Saturday mornings at 8 and joins FCB Faith’s program lineup, which includes Damita Uncut with Damita Chandler and Still Standing with Belinda Minor.

FCB Corporation President and CEO Darvio Morrow remarked, “Dr. Jones has created something truly unique. She has demonstrated that sports conversations can be about much more than what happens on the field. Impact Play explores leadership, purpose, service, and legacy through the experiences of remarkable people. We’re proud that FCB Faith can help introduce her voice to an even broader audience.”

Dr. Jones commented, “Impact Play with Dr. J has always been about creating meaningful conversations that inspire people to lead, serve, and make a difference in their communities. I’m excited for even more listeners to experience these conversations.”