BPM and Delmarva Public Pair Up on Chesapeake Bay Coverage

Baltimore Public Media and Delmarva Public Media are penning a formal partnership to share journalism, reporting, and resources, beginning with a jointly funded Agriculture and Environmental Reporter covering the Chesapeake Bay region.

As the first initiative under the partnership, the organizations will fund a shared Agriculture and Environmental Reporter position covering agriculture, conservation, water quality, economic development, and the future of the Chesapeake Bay, issues that connect communities across both coverage areas and extend beyond any single market.

Both organizations say the reporter position is the first step in a broader collaboration that could include shared newsroom projects, audience engagement initiatives, event partnerships, and additional resource sharing across Maryland and Delmarva.

Baltimore Public Media operates 88.1 WYPR and WTMD 89.7 out of Baltimore, while Delmarva Public Media operates WSCL 89.5, WSDL 90.7, and WESM 91.3 across the Delmarva Peninsula.

BPM President and CEO Craig Swagler said, “Public media has always been strongest when it works together. This partnership is how we turn that belief into action. By combining our strengths, we can provide the kind of coverage this region needs and build something that serves our audiences and the Chesapeake Bay region for years to come.”

Delmarva Public Media General Manager Judy Diaz commented, “This partnership is about more than shared resources; it’s about shared purpose. Together with Baltimore Public Media, we’re building a stronger regional public media ecosystem that ensures our communities have access to more local content, ideas, and perspectives. Together, we can make public media across our region stronger than ever and ensure it remains a vital service for generations to come.”