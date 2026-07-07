Fuzión Radio Debuts on KZMJ After Urban One Dallas Deal

After acquiring the 94.5 signal from Urban One for $6 million as part of a broader Dallas station swap reported earlier this year, Encouragement Media Group has launched Fuzión Radio on KZMJ, marking the market’s first full-power Spanish Christian radio station.

KZMJ becomes the flagship signal of the Fuzión network, which spans 18 stations across the Southwest, including Las Vegas, Southern California, Albuquerque, and East Texas.

Encouragement Media Group President and CEO Troy Kriechbaum commented, “DFW is where I grew up, and I am very excited to see Fuzión impacting hearts with Christ-centered music, biblical truth, and culturally relevant programming now at 94.5 FM.”

Encouragement Media Group Vice President of Spanish Ministries Brenda Águila said, “As Fuzión begins broadcasting on 94.5 FM in Dallas-Fort Worth, we are filled with excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to reach and serve the Hispanic community in this vibrant region. Fuzión is more than a radio station. It is a daily companion that brings hope to everyday life through music and biblical encouragement. We look forward to walking alongside families across DFW as a constant reminder of God’s love and faithfulness.”