LABF Turns Broadcast History Into Spots For America’s 250th

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has released a new series of pre‑produced radio and television spots as part of its “Before It Was History, It Was Broadcast” initiative, supporting America’s 250th Anniversary.

The new thirty-second spots feature archival audio and visuals drawn from the Library of American Broadcasting Special Collection at the University of Maryland. Each piece highlights “the essential role radio and television stations have played in documenting the nation’s most defining moments as they unfolded,” the LABF notes.

These pre‑produced messages complement the customizable shells LABF previously released, giving stations two ways to participate in the national commemoration.

The new versions are fully produced and ready for immediate on‑air use, complete with narration, archival elements, and royalty‑free music. Stations may download the pre‑produced spots by contacting LABF Executive Director Mary Collins at [email protected].

“Broadcasters have always been the trusted link between historic events and the communities they serve,” said LABF Co-Chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes. “These spots celebrate the journalists, storytellers, and stations that have brought defining moments into America’s homes. They also showcase the incredible depth of the Library’s archival treasures.”