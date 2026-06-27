KXGL’s Can-Do Attitude Triples the Haul for Texas Food Bank

For the seventh year, Connoisseur Media Amarillo’s 100.9 KXGL nearly tripled its $8,000 fundraising target with the Annual Cash & Cans Food Drive, raising $21,732 and collecting 2,436 pounds of food for families across the Texas Panhandle.

The annual initiative, which helps the High Plains Food Bank, emerged during the pandemic as local families faced economic uncertainty and food insecurity. This year’s need was especially raised, as recent regional wildfires have increased demand for resources. Combined, the financial and food donations will equate to 110,690 meals for area residents.

KXGL PD Johnny Black said, “One of the most important responsibilities we have as local broadcasters is using our platform to serve the communities that support us every day. Our listeners have always stepped up when their neighbors need help, and this year’s response was nothing short of inspiring. We’re grateful to everyone who donated, volunteered, and helped spread the word. Supporting organizations like the High Plains Food Bank is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has given so much to us.”

“We’re honored to be a part of this community. Whether we’re raising funds, donating blood, or simply lending our voice to an important cause, we’re committed to rolling up our sleeves and making a difference alongside our listeners.”