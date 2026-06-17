AWM Foundation’s Local Gracie Awards Return to New York

A reminder that local radio still connects. A celebration of the next generation. Two pioneers receiving a torch they spent decades earning. The Alliance for Women in Media’s 51st Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon brought it all into focus on Tuesday in New York City.

The luncheon, held at Cipriani 42nd Street, united journalists, air talent, the C-Suite, and college students to honor individual achievement and outstanding programming by, for, and about women across television, radio, audio, and digital platforms.

AWM President Becky Brooks, who is this month’s Radio Ink cover feature, told attendees, “A Gracie Award can affirm a voice, elevate a career, and open a door. For our student winners especially, it can be a moment that says, ‘You belong here.’ Through the Gracies, we are not only celebrating excellence — we are helping create the opportunities that strengthen the future of women in media.” All of this year’s honorees and guests received a complimentary copy of Radio Ink.

ABC News Chief Business, Technology, and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis hosted the program. Presenters included Andrea Canning of Dateline NBC, iHeartMedia New York’s Z100 (WHTZ) personality Crystal Rosas, CNN Anchor Sara Sidner, and 1010 WINS Morning News Anchor Scott Stanford.

Among the many worthy local radio winners were several names familiar to Radio Ink readers.

Past 30 and Under Superstars Ally Ali of Cox Media Group Long Island and Kira Kathleen of Zimmer Communications Mid-Missouri, along with Women to Watch honorees Katelyn Maida and Brandy “Beasy Baybie” Henshaw of Urban One. Audacy, Bonneville International, iHeartMedia, Saga Communications, Cumulus Media, Townsquare Media, Hubbard Media that Connects, Red Apple Media, Nexstar Media Group, and public radio were all represented in the winner’s circle.

Among the program’s notable guests was Colin Kaepernick, who attended in support of his wife, MediaCo New York’s Hot 97 (WQHT) host Nessa.

The luncheon’s closing highlight was the presentation of the inaugural Gracies Torch Award to feminist activist Amy Richards and Gloria Steinem, recognized for decades of advocacy and work creating opportunities for others. Better Business Bureau Global CEO Rebekah Dopp, a member of the AWM Board of Directors, presented the award. Richards said, “Our individual successes can’t stop with one person. In the true spirit of the Gracies Torch Award, we promise to keep igniting others, because if each of us has a torch, there will be a lot more light.”

Hofstra University film and television student Hannah Carranza received the 2026 Make Her Mark Scholarship, presented by Hallmark Media Director of Corporate Communications Megan Van Tine.