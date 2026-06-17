RAB’s Career Series Encourages College Talent to Consider Radio

The RAB has completed its 2026 Media Career Academies, in conjunction with its National Radio Talent System, bringing college students face-to-face with content and sales career paths across broadcasting and audio through programs in three states.

This year’s series ran in partnership with the Georgia Association of Broadcasters and its Educational Foundation, the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation, and the Kellar Family Foundation, established by broadcaster Art Kellar.

The GAB Media Career Academy ran May 11–16 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia in Athens. The IBF Media Career Academy was held May 11–15 in Bloomington, Illinois. The Kellar Media Career Academy wrapped June 8–12 at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “The Media Career Academies are designed to help students see the breadth of opportunities that exist across broadcasting and audio. For many participants, these programs provide their first meaningful exposure to the business and introduce them to career paths they may not have previously considered. Investing in future talent and helping students envision themselves in our industry is critical to ensuring radio continues to thrive.”

GAB President Randy Gravley said, “One of the most impactful elements of these academies is the opportunity for students to connect directly with industry professionals and experience firsthand the innovation, creativity, and collaboration that define broadcasting today. The GAB Media Career Academy plays an important role in helping us cultivate future broadcasters in Georgia.”

IBA/IBF President/CEO Dennis Lyle stated, “The IBF Audio Media Career Academy is helping Illinois students explore broadcasting and media through a modern, practical, and highly engaging lens. By bringing together students and industry leaders in collaborative learning environments, we’re helping inspire the next generation.”