Tom Brady To Quarterback Sales for SBS’s AIRE Radio Network

Spanish Broadcasting System is bringing aboard audio sales veteran Tom Brady, whose resume runs from Cumulus Media to ESPN and Disney before a move to AdLarge Media, as Vice President of Network Sales for AIRE Radio Networks.

Brady joins SBS after two years as Vice President of Sales at AdLarge Media and five-plus years as Senior Director of East Coast Ad Sales at Disney/ESPN, where he directed network radio and digital audio sales across the region. Earlier, he spent six years as an Account Manager at Cumulus Media Networks, selling national radio, online, and mobile advertising across properties including ABC Radio News and ESPN Audio.

In his new role, Brady will lead national network sales initiatives and drive revenue across SBS’s network radio, digital, experiential, and integrated media platforms.

“Tom brings extensive industry experience, strong client relationships, and a proven track record of delivering results,” said EVP of Sales Jim Lyke.

“His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our network sales efforts and create innovative solutions for our advertising partners,” added EVP of Operations Carolina Patino.

Brady added, “SBS has built an exceptional portfolio of media brands and platforms serving Hispanic audiences across the country. I look forward to working with the team to build on that success and deliver value for our clients and partners.”