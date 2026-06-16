Lessons from Office Hours

The Alliance for Women in Media’s 2026 Gracie Awards Luncheon is today in Manhattan. For more than a decade, I’ve served as one of three Co-Chairs for The Gracie Awards. The Gracie Awards acknowledge creators, producers, and talent who develop content For Women, By Women, or About Women.

In addition, I am honored to be a Special Advisor and a former Board Member of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Because of my involvement with AWM, I was recently a Guest Speaker on the AWM program, Office Hours. Office Hours is an interactive, members-only benefit. The virtual sessions directly connect media professionals to senior leaders to discuss leadership, digital transformation, and career navigation in an open setting.

I’d be lying if I didn’t say that, as a male, I was intimidated as the session time approached. It was for naught.

The session magnified my vigor and excitement for where media is migrating, mainly because of the level of participation and the questions that arose. There are great minds who remain highly engaged with and excited by all forms of media. The confluence of individuals with experience in legacy and new media, having many platforms represented, and the diversity of opinions, made this session special and unique.

The discussion made me even more convinced that media must continue to migrate across many platforms to have a greater connection with the audience in order to return to a cycle of growth. We need to be heard and seen wherever the audience is, as they search for entertainment and information. First and foremost, superior content is critically important before mass distribution. Doing anything else showcases your weaknesses.

Participants on the webinar led the discussions, which touched on Artificial Intelligence, the lack of resources and support, shrinking opportunities, and low pay. One senior manager asked if they should encourage or discourage a child who is interested in following her mother’s footsteps into media. The topic of personal growth was also front and center.

When it comes to AI, it is a formidable threat to many, but especially to talent. We cannot ignore the power of authenticity and talent development. I’ve been encouraging talent to reflect on emotions, tell stories visually, be better prepared by never “phoning it in,” and focus on content that locally connects to your audience. Even the very best national talent do that by touching on topics that mean something to the audience as individuals.

The lack of resources and support is a concern that won’t be rightsized for success yet. Eventually, yes, but I contend that radio has to fail more before it gets better. That belief is admittedly controversial. What I am saying is that radio is a good business that has been poorly financed, and in some cases, that’s led to actions that were not what operators wanted to do but had to do. If you think about the major broadcast group that most recently went through bankruptcy, it’s now right-size-up. Their stations are now worth more money than what they owe.

The same should soon be true for another major broadcast group that is going through bankruptcy. They will have properties valued at a number greater than their debt, and they will be privately held. The upside potential should be great as broadcast media generates cash flow at percentages greater than many other traditional businesses. The business took on too much debt. What hurts is that the carnage of such necessary reorganizations is damaging to individuals, their families, careers, and futures.

Don’t lose sight of the many successful operators in the American media landscape. The biggest companies receive the headlines, but we saw during the pandemic that smaller operators and individual group clusters performed better. Due in large part to the community connection those broadcasters have with their advertisers. As a whole, radio is at its best when it’s connected to the local listener and advertiser.

During Office Hours, we spoke of the importance of understanding individual strengths and creating environments where people can thrive. It isn’t news that success comes from helping others perform at their highest level. One of the things that I preach to those wanting to grow as managers (preach being the appropriate word) is to practice The Golden Rule.

A people-first approach, combined with a clear strategy around content and audience engagement, is difficult to execute daily, but it requires that type of focus and commitment to migrate mentality to change. If you truly want to change culture, you have to build around structure, consistency in execution, and be fair and balanced in your approach. You need to know your people and how best to communicate with them as individuals. If you were a coach, you’d know how each player responds to your direction.

Opportunity to be successful in media still exists. The challenge isn’t that there are no jobs; the question is whether there are jobs you want to do and whether they pay enough money to be able to survive. Jobs exist. They don’t pay what they once paid. There was a time when it was a joke if someone said they could make more money at a fast-food restaurant. Today, in some cases, that’s a sobering reality. My personal experience is that the middle class in the media is shrinking. That’s sad.

Regarding encouraging others to go into broadcasting and providing advice to those entering Radio today, the financial reality of the industry is the only hesitation I would point to in that regard. There are multiple platforms where talent can be seen and heard. Much like the starving artist who wants to be an actor, so is the world that faces media performers today. There are many platforms where one can sharpen their skills. Excelling and monetizing those skills is where hearts will be broken and dreams dashed.

My encouragement when speaking at Universities, Colleges, and Broadcast Schools is for those who are serious about the business to commit to learning and self-improvement at every stage of their career. Make yourself a lifelong project. Listen more than you talk, be driven to succeed by working harder than others, do whatever it takes to help your superior succeed, and learn from your failures.

To the leaders, remember that leadership is not about having all the answers, but about staying curious, adaptable, and focused on serving both your team and your audience.