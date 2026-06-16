Salem Media Elevates Young to President of Broadcast Media

Salem Media is keeping its radio leadership changes in the family. The company has promoted Linnae Young to President of Broadcast Media and elevated Jeff Reisman to Executive Vice President of Operations, both effective October 1.

The appointments follow the previously announced retirement of Allen Power.

Young will add the title to her current role as Chief Revenue Officer, giving her oversight of Salem’s broadcast operations alongside the company’s revenue strategy. Young has been with Salem for more than 30 years, across sales, revenue development, and broadcast operations. She currently serves on the RAB Board of Directors and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio.

Reisman will be taking on oversight of Salem’s local broadcast markets nationwide. Reisman’s 22-year career with the company has included roles as General Sales Manager, Director of Sales, General Manager of Salem’s Chicago market, Regional Vice President, and Senior Vice President.

In conjunction with both promotions, Senior Vice President Mark Durkin and Regional Vice Presidents Jeff Mitchell and Chad Gammage will assume expanded responsibilities.

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella said of Young, “Linnae has earned the respect of people across this company and throughout our industry. She knows our business inside and out and has been a driving force behind Salem’s success for more than three decades. Her leadership has made a lasting impact across Salem, and I’m excited to see her take on this expanded role.”

Young said, “It is an honor to step into this role at such an exciting time for Salem. From Salem Creators Agency to Salem Political Solutions, we’re finding new ways to serve audiences and partners. I’m excited to help build what’s next, and to continue to help develop future leaders.”

Santrella said of Reisman, “Jeff is a trusted leader in our company and has spent more than two decades serving Salem with excellence. He understands what makes our local markets successful and has spent years building strong teams and helping people grow. I am confident he will continue to strengthen our broadcast operations and help keep Salem moving forward.”

Reisman said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Salem in this new capacity. This company has invested in me throughout my career, and I look forward to continuing to support our local markets and the people who make them successful every day.”