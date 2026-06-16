KSON Goes Rolling Along With MRN As NASCAR Races the Base

NASCAR is racing onto an active military base for the first time, and San Diego’s 103.7 KSON will be along for the ride. Motor Racing Network has named the Audacy station as its local broadcast partner for the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Race Weekend.

Scheduled for this weekend on Naval Base Coronado as part of festivities marking the US Navy’s 250th anniversary, the event marks the first time all three of NASCAR’s national series have competed simultaneously on an active military installation.

Coverage opens Friday with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250 Forged by the Sea at 6:30p ET on MRN. Saturday brings the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 at 4:30p ET, with the weekend closing Sunday at 3p ET with the Anduril 250 Race the Base NASCAR Cup Series event.

“Southern California has a legacy of speed and innovation with roots to the early days of stock car racing that continues to shape our sport today,” said Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz. “Everyone at the network is excited to welcome KSON to our family as we deliver the experience to race fans in San Diego and around the world.”