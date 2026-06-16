Atlanta’s Bull Gets Programmer and Afternoon Host In One Swing

iHeartMedia is doubling down on its Atlanta Country station. The company has named Ashley Layfield as Program Director and Corey Calhoun as Afternoon Drive host at 94.9 The Bull (WUBL), filling both roles simultaneously from within the company.

Layfield comes to Atlanta from iHeartMedia Tampa, where she has served as Director of Programming and Brand Strategy for Country US 103.5 (WFUS).

Calhoun joins from iHeartMedia Washington, DC, where he co-hosts mornings on 98.7 WMZQ. His career has included stops in Atlanta, Lexington, and Louisville. At the latter, he served as Assistant Program Director and afternoon host at WAMZ before moving into mornings and later adding Music Director and evening personality duties at WMZQ.

She remarked, “I’m honored to join the team at 94.9 The Bull. The station has a strong legacy with deep community roots, and I’m excited to build on that foundation, connect with the listeners and help drive the next chapter of growth and success for years to come.”

Calhoun commented, “I started my radio career in Atlanta, so the opportunity to return with 94.9 The Bull truly feels like a full-circle moment. Nothing compares to coming home, and it makes it even more special that I’m joining this team in what is a dream job for me.”

iHeart EVP of Programming Jill Strada added, “These are two of the most exciting additions we’ve made to the Bull in recent years. Corey’s experience across multiple markets, combined with his passion for Country music and audience engagement, makes him a perfect fit for afternoons on 94.9 The Bull, while Ashley is one of the most respected programming leaders in our industry. Her vision, leadership, and deep understanding of the Country audience will help take 94.9 The Bull to the next level. Together, Corey and Ashley represent the future of this brand, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Atlanta.”