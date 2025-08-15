Your Show Needs More Conflict (Done Right)

Conflict on your show isn’t the enemy; it’s the secret sauce for deeper listener engagement. Think about your favorite sitcom, podcast, or morning show. Most of the laughs, tension, and memorable moments come from conflict.

When it’s intentional and well-managed, conflict is a goldmine for connection, comedy, and character development. When it’s mishandled, it turns into petty bickering, inflated egos, or awkward tension that makes listeners feel like they’ve wandered into a therapy session they didn’t sign up for.

Some music station morning shows avoid conflict entirely, believing positivity requires constant agreement. The problem? Forced harmony flattens the energy. Listeners crave contrast. They want to take sides, provided it feels like friendly sparring, not emotional warfare. Conflict wrapped in care and chemistry keeps them hooked and boosts time spent listening.

Here’s how to make conflict work for you, not against you:

1. Earn It with Trust

The team must genuinely like and respect each other. Without that, conflict becomes uncomfortable fast, and listeners can hear it. Build trust with regular check-ins, shared experiences, and genuine feedback.

Try a weekly or at least monthly “no ego” session where each host offers one improvement suggestion to another, framed positively and non-personally. If the foundation is solid, disagreements feel natural, not explosive.

2. Assign the Tension

Disagreement works best when it’s channeled through clearly defined on-air roles:

The Cynic rolls their eyes at feel-good stories.

The Romantic believes in love at first sight.

The Rule Follower reads all the fine print.

The Wild Card orders a burger at a sushi joint.

This isn’t about faking beliefs; it’s about leaning into authentic character differences for the sake of the conversation. Plan and decide who will take the “stretch” or unpopular opinion and exaggerate it just enough for entertainment. You’re playing a role, not picking a fight.

3. Pro, Con, and Neutral

A three-position setup covers every listener’s perspective. The “neutral” voice reflects the undecided audience and can shift to pro or con by the end of the segment(s) after hearing both sides. This naturally builds suspense and engagement.

4. Agree for Different Reasons

Conflict isn’t always about disagreement. You can give a topic depth when two people agree, but for different reasons. For example, no cell phones in school: “They’re a distraction in class.” vs. “They contribute to cyberbullying.”

5. Wrap It in a Hug

Disagreement works when it’s delivered with warmth, humor, and self-awareness. It sends the message: We’re all good here, just having fun.

Lines like:

“That’s why we love you, Billy. We’re glad you’re comfortable being wrong!”

“You decide who’s right. Text us… Spoiler alert: it’s me.”

Say it with a smile, then move on.

The goal isn’t to win the argument, it’s to win the audience.

Thanks to consultant and talent coach Mike Donovan for his contributions to this blog.