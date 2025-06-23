Little Ways You Become The Best Marketer In Your Market

Most of the salespeople that advertisers see are going to easily qualify as only sellers. But what if you want to be seen differently? What if you want to be seen as completely different than every other seller they see?

It all begins with what you are willing to do to give yourself over to the passion of helping your clients achieve more in their business. You can’t become the best at what I am talking about here without a willingness and commitment to serving your clients at an elite level today. However, if you are willing to do these things, your revenue will climb and you will earn more money than other sellers in your market.

To become more passionate about clients, a better listener, and the #1 service-oriented sales rep in your market, you’ll need to focus on mindset, skill-building, and consistent value delivery. Here’s an actual structured roadmap to help you do all three and rise.

Become More Passionate About Radio Advertising Clients

You cannot fake this. If you want to fake it, this article isn’t for you.

Know Their Business Inside-Out

Study their industry – Trends, seasonal patterns, competitors. Learn what happens here – not just how to sell them.

Visit their business if possible – Experience it firsthand. Get your hands dirty.

Talk to their customers: Understand who they serve and why. Be honest. Have you ever done this?

Shift Your Perspective

This may be one of the most important things you can do with your mind to grow as a seller.

Think like a marketing consultant, not a sales rep. Stop selling first and focus on serving first.

View yourself as part of their growth team, not someone selling ad time.

Fall in love with their mission – what they stand for, how they help people.

Celebrate Their Wins

When a campaign performs, celebrate with them .

Use their success stories to fuel your belief in radio advertising.

Visualize Impact

When people see it, they believe it. This starts with you.

Imagine their phones ringing, customers lining up, or websites getting traffic because of a campaign you helped create.

See their success in your mind

Become a Better Listener

This is the 21st Century. There are too many distractions here. Trust me – you are not good at this. Practice becoming better.

Use the 80/20 Rule

Let them talk 80% of the time . Before you see them or talk to them, repeat this to yourself: Let them talk 80% of the time.

Your goal is to uncover pain points, goals, objections, and aspirations. You won’t do this well unless you tune yourself to becoming a better and better listener.

Ask Better Questions

Practice finding better questions.

Start with open-ended questions like – “What are your biggest challenges in attracting new customers?” “What does success look like for your business this year?” “How have you used radio (or other advertising) before?”



Practice Reflective Listening

Repeat back what they said to confirm understanding. Become really good at this.

“So what I’m hearing is, you want more local customers on weekday mornings?”

All people want to be heard. Repeating the keys of understanding them back to them will make a difference – to them.

Take Notes

You remember school. You remember taking notes. It’s time to get more interested in your clients.

Don’t rely on memory. Details matter.

Review notes before each follow-up call or meeting.

Become the #1 Service-Oriented Sales Rep in Your Market

In case you are wondering, make it obvious. Be THAT much better.

Be Obsessively Reliable

Obsessive people get noticed.

Call when you say you will . Follow up early. Be dependable. Do what you promise.

Under-promise and overdeliver . This will become the biggest part of your success across time.

Be a Problem Solver, Not a Time Slot Seller

“People don’t want to see salespeople.” Don’t be one. See yourself as an obsessive problem-solver.

Bring ideas to them — don’t wait for them to ask. Ideas make progress.

Focus on how to solve business problems, not how to fill airtime.

People don’t care about your airtime. They don’t care about your ads. They don’t care about what you are selling. Give them something they can’t get anywhere else. Give them you solving problems.

Deliver Results and Measure Them

“If you can’t measure a thing, is that thing really happening?”

Use tracking numbers, offer codes, or ask for customer feedback to measure effectiveness.

Report results in clear, simple formats — monthly updates or campaign summaries.

Don’t “ set it and forget it .” Let other reps be that guy or girl.

See your clients often with feedback.

Build Relationships, Not Transactions

Send handwritten thank-you notes. Think it is old fashioned? Good. Do it.

Celebrate milestones (e.g., anniversaries, big wins, birthdays). Become known as knowing.

Introduce them to other business owners if there’s synergy.

When you care about others, it shows. When you are only there to benefit from them, it shows.

Be the one who really cares and show it with your consistent actions.

Keep Learning

Study advertising psychology, marketing trends, and local market shifts.

Know more than others by consistent learning. Attend seminars, webinars, or read books like: How to Win Friends and Influence People – Dale Carnegie Sell with a Story – Paul Smith Influence – Robert Cialdini



Your Weekly Action Plan

It doesn’t have to be the plan below, but build your strategy out so you have steady goals that go way beyond selling. Be that resource that your clients look forward to seeing each week.

Daily Tasks

Monday – Research one client’s business + competitors

Tuesday – Meet or call one client just to ask questions and listen

Wednesday – Write 2 new campaign ideas to present

Thursday – Follow up on results from current campaigns

Friday – Send thank-you notes or feedback notes to clients

Become more than a sales rep. Make these things your passion and you will grow revenue with your current clients and see your sales explode and spread over time. More than that, you’ll begin to enjoy your clients and what you do for them more than ever.