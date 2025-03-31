WNCT Radiothon Raises $113K for Maynard Children’s Hospital

107.9 WNCT’s 28th annual Music for Miracles Radiothon wrapped up with a final total of $113,734 raised for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health. The total was supplemented with help from WNCT’s Inner Banks Media sister stations.

This year’s total surpassed last year’s and marks one of the highest fundraising amounts in recent memory for the event. The funds raised will benefit both inpatient and outpatient services across the 29 Eastern North Carolina counties served by the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton said, “For 28 years, this event has proven that when a community comes together, miracles happen. Thanks to the generosity of our listeners, sponsors, and volunteers, we’ve now surpassed $4 million in total contributions, ensuring that the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital continues to provide world-class care to children in need.”

ECU Health Foundation Director of Programs Elise Ironmonger remarked, “The Music for Miracles Radiothon stands out as one of our most significant annual events, and we are incredibly thankful for the unwavering commitment of the team at 107.9 WNCT and Inner Banks Media. Broadcasting live for 12 hours over two consecutive days is no small feat, and it is supported by extensive preparation and behind-the-scenes efforts. This event would not be possible without the collaboration of hospital leaders, team members, and, most importantly, the brave miracle children and their families who share their heartfelt stories. Donations to this year’s radiothon brings the total raised through this event’s 28-year history to more than $4 million.”

In a Facebook post, WNCT shared, “Thank you to our miracle families for providing the inspiration. Thank you to our docs, specialists, and everyone at the Maynard Children’s Hospital for all that you do every day to make miracles happen. Thank you to everyone at Children’s Miracle Network – Greenville, NC for their tireless work to make this happen.”