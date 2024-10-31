Legal Eagles To Take DC’s Post-Election Temperature At Forecast

By the time broadcasting’s elite leaders gather in Manhattan on November 13, a new President-Elect is assured. With any new administration comes change – fortunately Forecast 2025 will come equipped with a top team to walk through that change.

Signals of Change: What’s on the Docket for 2025, will feature insights into what lies ahead for the industry in the coming year.

Moderating this crucial discussion will be Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth’s Seth Williams, who will be joined by New York State Broadcasters Association President David Donovan, NAB Chief Legal Officer Rick Kaplan, Beasley Media Group EVP/General Counsel Chris Ornelas, and Gray Television SVP/Government Relations & Distribution Robert Folliard.

Early Bird Pricing for Forecast 2025 Ends at 11:59p ET. Reserve Your Seat Now At The Best Price.

The media landscape faces complex challenges and opportunities shaped by political, regulatory, and technological shifts. Among the pressing issues up for discussion:

FCC Leadership and Broadcast Ownership Rules

With potential changes in FCC leadership and ownership regulations, broadcasters face the possibility of significant shifts in industry guidelines. The panel will explore what these potential shifts mean for the industry and how they might impact broadcast ownership.

AI Regulation in Broadcasting

As AI continues to revolutionize media, there’s a growing debate on how AI’s use by broadcasters, both as users and creators of content, might face regulation. Forecast 2025 will explore the implications for broadcasters and the impact of potential new policies on AI’s role in media.

Political Threats to Broadcast Licenses and First Amendment Rights

Recent political threats to broadcast licenses raise concerns over potential impacts on station operations. The panel will address how leaders can protect their First Amendment rights and operate amidst these pressures.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act

With AM radio’s presence in vehicles under dire threat, Forecast 2025 will examine the urgency surrounding the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act and whether Congress will take 11th-hour action to ensure AM radio’s future on the road.

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site. Early Bird discount pricing is still available through 11:59p ET on October 31.