Building Your Brand On The Pillars of Respect

(By Buzz Knight) Abraham Lincoln said, “If once you forfeit the confidence of your fellow citizens, you can never regain their respect and esteem.” Building respect is crucial for any brand that wants to establish a strong positive reputation and foster customer loyalty.

It is only earned over time with consistency and excellence. Sometimes a new radio brand or show is launched and they violate the “bad first impression” rule and they never gain respect.

Here are some pillars of respect that I think make for a great brand. If you find one that jumps out to you as missing with your brand, it’s worth doubling down and fixing it – it could be a difference maker for you.

Are you respected because:

Of consistency across all touchpoints when it comes to your visual identity

Of honesty and integrity

Of transparency and clear communication

Of a responsive approach at all times on social media platforms

Of great customer service for your clients and listeners

Of the manner that you treat your employees.

Of your consistency of excellent execution from your air-staff

Of your commercial production excellence

Of your rate integrity

Of your engineering and technical excellence

Of your unwavering commitment to your community

Of your ability to mentor

Of your multi-platform approach to distributing content

Of your knack for capturing the moment when it matters the most

Of social responsibility

Of actively listening to customer feedback and needs

Of developing products or services that truly solve customer problems

Of fostering a culture of innovation

Of empathy in all actions

Which pillars of respect would you add to this list?

By focusing on respect, brands can build a strong foundation making them impenetrable from any competitor. This respect translates into customer loyalty, positive word of mouth, and a resilient reputation that can weather challenges.

While it takes time and effort to cultivate genuine respect, it’s an invaluable asset for any brand’s long-term success.

