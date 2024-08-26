Last Call For Special Radio Masters Sales Summit Room Rates

If you’re headed to the Queen City for the year’s biggest radio sales event and haven’t booked your room – today’s the day! It’s the last day for attendees of the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit to secure a special room rate at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott.

Get the lowest price possible on an incredible lineup of radio’s greatest sales minds! Lock in at $162 per night now, because it will be gone tomorrow.

At Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit, you’ll get exclusive sales ideas from Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard, NuVoodoo Media Services Founder and CEO Carolyn Gilbert, Jacobs Media General Manager Paul Jacobs, Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine, Radio Ink columnists Pat Bryson and Paige Nienaber, and more.

From AI and digital to selling the top verticals and the auto dashboard, the RMSS offers invaluable insights, truly interactive sessions, and networking opportunities for all attendees. Don’t miss out on these offers to experience one of the industry’s premier events.

In addition to the special room rate, prospective attendees have until this Wednesday to enter a drawing for a chance to win one of five free registrations to the conference. Winners of the draw will not only enjoy complimentary access to the summit but will also receive free hotel accommodations.

Take advantage of our early bird discount or our special 4-Pack offer when you bring your team members! Rooms at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport are selling fast!

To book your room at the special rate or to find out more about the registration contest, please visit the Radio Masters Sales Summit website. Secure your spot today and be part of the future of radio sales!