‘Diminishing Human Creativity’ Leads List Of AI Fears In The US

For all of the concerns that radio has expressed about the rise of artificial intelligence and its effect on the medium’s future, recent research conducted by Cint, in collaboration with Advertising Week New York, shows those fears are shared across American industries.

The survey, which encompassed 1,000 respondents from various sectors across the U.S., underscores the complex attitudes surrounding AI in the workplace.

The research highlights a palpable apprehension about AI integration in professional settings, with 75% of surveyed individuals expressing concerns about the technology. The primary fears include AI diminishing human creativity, making workers overly dependent on technology, and the potential for AI tool surveillance. Additionally, 64% of respondents expressed unease about AI’s role in advertising, citing worries about the erosion of human creativity, judgment, and social interaction.

Even though a majority of employees advocate for AI policies within their organizations, the study found that a mere 21% of companies have programs to foster AI usage, and only 19% have established AI policies.

When it comes to managerial attitudes towards AI, the data indicates that managers are about four times more likely to have used AI compared to non-managers (47% vs. 13%). They are also twice as inclined to see AI as a tool for enhancing productivity (67% vs. 33%). Despite this, a considerable 59% of managers harbor reservations about implementing AI too hastily, in contrast to 45% of non-managers sharing similar concerns.

The study showed some disparity in AI adoption rates across different age groups. Gen Z and Millennials appear more open to AI usage, with 39% and 36% having used AI in the workplace, respectively. This contrasts sharply with just 12% of Baby Boomers and 24% of Gen X. Among those using AI, a significant 77% have informed their managers, and 74% believe that more employees in their organizations should be utilizing AI technologies. However, only 26% would feel comfortable revealing their AI usage to higher-ups.