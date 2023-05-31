Forbes: ‘AM Must Be Preserved’

Noted radio fan and defender Steve Forbes, the editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine, has once again used his publication to come to the aid of AM radio. In a Tuesday editorial, “Don’t Muzzle AM Radio,” Forbes emphasized AM’s role in cars to millions of listeners and its critical role in emergency broadcasts.

The print titan started by admitting, “AM radio has its flaws, starting with the quality of music on its stations on up to the static that listeners often experience around power lines. Overall listenership has been trending down, but clearly, AM has staying power here and around the world.”

Forbes points out that the interference issues with AM reception in electric vehicles (EVs) can be resolved, but it requires investment. He also mentions the concern of public emergency officials who rely on AM radio for the National Public Warning System, which allows them to reach the entire country during emergencies. If AM radios are removed from vehicles, this vital public safety system will be compromised.

Also arguing for keeping radio free, Forbes said, “This brings us to another mortal threat to both AM and FM radio: Auto manufacturers want to tap into the billions of dollars in potential revenue from subscriptions for various services on the auto dashboard as it becomes more technologically sophisticated. Their appetites have been whetted by drivers’ willingness to pay subscription fees for SiriusXM. Why give away all that radio programming for free?”

He finished the editorial with a call to action: “Conservatives should be working overtime to save AM. After all, talk radio has been absolutely crucial to getting conservative views across to listeners in an otherwise increasingly hostile environment.”

Forbes and his eponymous publication have long been advocates for radio, including the activation of FM chips in smartphones. As the AM For Every Vehicle Act begins its journey, we’ll see how Forbes continues the fight.