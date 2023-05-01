Cutchall Made Full Market Manager At Beasley Vegas

Mike Cutchall has been appointed as the Vice President and Market Manager of Beasley Media Group’s Las Vegas cluster. He assumes the position immediately after serving as the interim Market Manager. He will oversee five stations: KCYE, KKLZ, KOAS, KXTE, and KVGS.

Cutchall has experience with executive roles in companies such as Zelus, Riviera Broadcasting, YMF Media, Sun City Communications & Cobalt Communications, Capstar/AMFM, SFX Broadcasting, and Prism Radio Partners.

“I first met George Beasley over a decade ago as we worked together on a transaction in Las Vegas,” said Cutchall. “Since then, I have had the pleasure of interacting with both Caroline and Brian. I have always admired Beasley Media Group’s culture and core values. I am excited to be joining their team in the entertainment capital of the world.”

“I witnessed Mike’s passion for his people and his exceptional leadership qualities firsthand when we worked together over 15 years ago,” said Beasley VP of Operations Kevin Rich. “It is these qualities, and his strategic vision, that will help us take our Las Vegas cluster to new heights. We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Beasley family.”