Texas Radio Shines At The T3R Awards

It was a celebration of Texas radio and musicians at the 13th annual Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards in Arlington. The event brought talent from across the state for two days of festivities, culminating in the awards show on March 27. ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons received the Living Legend Award, among many others trophies taken home across music and radio.

Here are radio’s winning personalities and stations:

Super Market – KFWR 95.9 The Ranch (Fort Worth)

Large Market – KORQ 96.1 Q Country (Abilene)

Medium Market – KAXA 103.7 (Kerrville)

Small Market – KXOX 96.7 (Sweetwater)

Out Of Region – KQSC 1530/107.3 (Colorado Springs, CO)

Internet Radio – RedDirtTexasCountry.com

Specialty Show/Syndicated Show of the Year – Red Dirt Proud (JB Cloud)

Super Market Personality – Eric Raines (KOKE, Austin)

Large Market Personality – Crowman and Nash (KRMX, Waco)

Medium Market Personality – Rudy Fernandez (KKCN, San Angelo)

Small Market Personality Melissa Kay – (KYOX, Comanche)

Out Of Region Personality – Dave and Johnny (KQSC, Colorado Springs, CO)

Internet Radio Personality – Michael White (RealTexasRadio.com)