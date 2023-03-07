Salem Adds Investment Product Line

Salem Media Group has added George Gilder’s line of investment products to its portfolio. Gilder is an established investor, writer and economist. He is the author of numerous newsletters and has written over 20 books.

The investment products will be part of Eagle Financial Publications and include Gilder’s Technology Report, Gilder’s Technology Report PRO, Gilder’s Moonshots, Gilder’s Private Reserve and Gilder’s Guideposts.

“I am thrilled and honored to add George Gilder and his services to our mix of products,” said Roger Michalski, VP/Publisher of Eagle. “I have followed George’s work for years and there is nobody better than him in identifying the technological trends that change the way we live… and how to profit from the companies leading the way.”