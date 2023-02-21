MLS Team, iHeart Sign Cincy Deal

FC Cincinnati has announced local radio broadcast plans for the 2023 season. For the first time in club history, the Orange and Blue will have an exclusive, non-simulcast radio contract continuing their partnership with iHeartMedia.

The team release did not say what stations the games would air on.

Veteran broadcaster Tom Gelehrter returns as the “Voice of FC Cincinnati” for his eighth season in the booth. Gelehrter has teamed with analyst Kevin McCloskey for the past seven seasons and will continue that partnership in 2023 for home matches and select road broadcasts. Former Major League Soccer standouts Omar Cummings and Jeff Larentowicz will also join Gelehrter in the booth for matches this season.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with iHeartMedia to become the exclusive radio home of FC Cincinnati,” said Vince Cicero, FC Cincinnati Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Broadcasting. “We’re ecstatic to bring Tommy and Kevin back for fans of the Orange and Blue to listen to throughout the season, as well as bringing two of Major League Soccer’s superb all-time players, Omar Cummings and Jeff Larentowicz, into the booth.”

“Coming off of the excitement of their first MLS Playoff appearance, and win, last year, we are thrilled to announce this three-year broadcast partnership extension with FC Cincinnati,” said DJ Hodge, Market President of iHeart Cincinnati. “We are incredibly proud to be able to bring all of the action to fans in the region with the familiar voices in the booth, Tommy and Kevin. Fans will be able to hear all of the action, including a pre- and post-game show, as they follow along with FCC throughout the season and back into the playoffs.”

For the first time in club history, the broadcast will feature a three-hour window and include a 30-minute pre- and post-game show during each broadcast. When FC Cincinnati is at home, fans watching on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV will have the option to switch to the local home radio broadcast as their audio source.