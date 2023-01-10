The Big Numbers Are Back For CES

For the past few years COVID put a big damper on major events such as the massive Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. There’s no doubt CES is back, shattering attendance expectations last week with over 115,000 people and 3200 exhibitors.

“CES 2023 was the great reconnection and rocked by every measure – from attendance to the keynote stage to press conferences and product debuts on the exhibit floor – showing the entire world that in-person events are BACK!” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “The innovation unveiled this week will drive economic growth and change in meaningful ways to improve our lives and create a better future for the next generation.”

CES 2023 by the Numbers

• Nearly 2.2 million net square feet of exhibits (70% larger than CES 2022)

• 3200+ exhibitors, including 1000 new exhibitors

• Over 115,000 attendees (pre-audit figures)

• Over 40,000 international attendees from more than 140 countries (pre-audit figures)

• 4800 global media from 69 countries (pre-audit figures)

• 60% of Fortune 500 companies represented

The NAB Show in Las Vegas is April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.