Movin’ On Up in Spokane

Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane has announced the promotion of Scott Rusk to Operations Manager for its cluster in that market. Rusk joined Morgan Murphy Media in February as the APD and afternoon driver on KHTQ-FM “Rock 94 ½.”

In his new role, Rusk will continue with his duties on Rock 94 1/2 and adds programming operational oversight of KZZU-FM, KXLY-FM, KEZE-FM, KHTQ-FM, KXLY-AM, KVNI-AM and KXLX-AM.

“When we welcomed Scott to the team in February of 2022, we were confident in his abilities as an on-air talent for one of our premier radio stations. His programming experience and leadership style has shown through his time here. Scott will be working in conjunction with our outstanding Program Directors to continue to grow our live, local and community focused radio group.” Tery Garras, VP of Radio/Market Manager

Scott added, “Morgan Murphy Media Spokane is the market revenue and audience leader and I’m thrilled to be working with such talented staff and strong brands with vast digital resources. This unique opportunity allows me to contribute even more toward our continued success.”