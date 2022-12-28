WABC Caps Centennial Celebration

Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM) in New York is wrapping up its centennial celebration, commemorating 100 years of broadcasting to the Tri-State area.

The station first signed on the air in October 1921, and WABC hosts, employees and owners have been celebrating 100 years of broadcasting from October 2021 through the end of 2022.

At a centennial celebration several months ago, Red Apple Media and WABC co-owner John Catsimatidis said he brought WABC back to its roots by returning music to the station and hiring well-known talent like Cousin Brucie, who helped bring The Beatles to America.

“I’d play the record again — WABC Radio, exclusive, exclusive,” Cousin Brucie said. ““Every 10 seconds, I’d say it’s a WABC Radio exclusive.”

Cousin Brucie was inducted into the WABC Hall of Fame in 2022, and a studio at the station will be named in his honor in the future. Broadcasters Howard Cosell and Harley Carnes were also inducted into the WABC Hall of Fame.

Listeners can continue to enjoy the WABC centennial by streaming several WABC-produced documentaries on the station’s website, including “Big Events Heard on WABC” and “Overnights,” a look at programs broadcast on WABC during the fringe evening hours.