WBGO Wins 8 New Jersey SPJ Awards

Princeton public radio station WBGO (88.3 FM) was honored with eight awards from the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists in early November.

Several WBGO programs were among the award winners that night, including “The Black Church: WBGO Panel Discussion,” “WBGO Journal” and “SportsJam.”

“We are thrilled our special The Black Church panel discussion was recognized by the NJ-SPJ,” Doug Doyle, the news and sports director at WBGO, said on Tuesday. “It was an amazing grant-funded show that featured a terrific discussion about the connection between church and music. The first-place awards for the WBGO Journal and SportsJam are also extremely satisfying because of the continuing commitment to excellence with those shows.

The contest is judged by a panel comprised of individuals who work and live outside New Jersey.

“The goal for this contest is to highlight the best in journalism within New Jersey, and the best journalism about the Garden State,” P. Kenneth Burns, the president of NJ-SPJ, said in a statement. “I am proud that our contest highlighted great journalists and provided a platform for outlets to compete against each other in a professional, friendly competition.”

For a full list of winners, visit the NJ-SPJ website HERE.