Wendy Goldberg, Others Honored at Gracies Awards

Eight women were honored at the Alliance for Women in Media’s (AWM) Gracies Leadership Awards luncheon on Monday.

The luncheon was held at the Tribeca 360 in New York City and was emceed by journalist Soledad O’Brien.

“It is an exciting day to open this celebration of women who have reached the top,” Becky Brooks, the president of AWM, said at the ceremony.

Seven women were honored for their leadership in media, including:

Wendy Goldberg , Chief Communications Officer, iHeartMedia

Valerie Blackburn, VKB Media Consulting and the AWM Legacy Leadership Award recipient

Debra O'Connell, President of Networks, the Walt Disney Company

Dawn Porter, Founder, Trilogy Films

Chelsey Maddox-Dorsey, CEO, A Wonder Media Company

Marie Donoghue, VP, Global Sports Video, Amazon

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

“This is a pivotal event for us because it covers all three of our pillars: It’s recognition, it’s education, and it’s connectivity,” Heather Cohen, the chair of AWM Foundation, said on Monday. “We shine a light on exceptional women in media: Those who have shattered glass ceilings and proven their leadership.”