Sandy Hit New Jersey Hard – Ten years Ago

As the state of Florida continues to work through the aftermath of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian three weeks ago, Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 will present a special Town Hall called “Superstorm Sandy: 10 Years Later.”

Sandy brought historic devastation to New Jersey. With a storm surge of up to 9 feet and winds over 90 mph, 346,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Over 2 million homes lost power. A decade later, some families are still waiting to return to their homes.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott will lead a discussion that looks back on the damage, updates efforts to rebuild, and looks ahead to what is being done to prevent a similar disaster.

“This storm has had a lasting impact on so many aspects of New Jersey life. From the struggle to rebuild, to mitigation of future damage. Life post-Sandy has not been easy,” Scott said. “We will take a look at the lessons learned and ask if New Jersey is prepared for the future.”

The program’s on-air panel will feature New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow; Michael Mastronardy, Ocean County Coordinator for the Office of Emergency Management; Joseph Fiordaliso, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities; Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey Operations for Jersey Central Power & Light; and representatives from Sandy victims’ groups that are helping with rebuilding efforts.