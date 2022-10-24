5 Buying Signs

(By Loyd Ford) If you are selling radio in today’s complex world, relationships are hopefully at the top of every single thing you do in your local market, but that won’t get everything done that you may need in 2023.

If you’re in sales, you also know you want to be able to bend people’s behavior through a variety of sharp selling skills you’ve picked up in your career. But this is the real world, where everything is more challenging than in your fantasies.

So, this week we take a look at ‘buying signs’ that let you know a client or potential client is ready to buy what you’re selling.

You see your potential client agreeing with you and the points you are making, shaking their head when you make a point. You can see they are clearly interested in what you are talking about. The client is curious enough to ask questions. You want questions and when potential clients ask them they are on their way to becoming your client. You see there is enough trust for them to begin sharing about their problems and what they feel they need. Your experience tells you that trust is something you should try to build continuously, but when they begin sharing…it’s the path to buying. They contribute to the conversation. While you want to make sure you tell the story of why your products and services can solve their problems, you also must ask a lot of questions yourself to try to get the potential client active in the conversation. Once they start asking questions, they are keeping the conversation going and that is golden. The client begins to share how they have been trying to solve a specific problem and why it isn’t working. This is a big one because it represents the real opportunity the client is looking to fix today.

Of course, these are not the only buying signs. You probably have some you could add to this list right now. Still, you should always be looking for signs that help you move toward the close.

Don’t Forget About “The Nothings”

Absolutely nothing replaces prep work before any interaction with a client or potential client. The more you know about them, their industry, what their current challenges are and how they see the world, the better off you will be to serve them.

No thing (ever) will replace being the seller in your local market who develops a solid reputation as the person to seek out to solve all kinds of unique problems of local business leaders.

Servant’s Heart

The best sellers I’ve ever seen have a servant’s heart for helping clients reach their goals. Nothing is better to seek the real problems clients are having, solve those problems and build those relationships.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected].