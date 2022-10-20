Todd Herman Signs With Radio America

Radio America has signed a new distribution and sales agreement with Todd Herman’s daily podcast and the debut of the weekly Todd Herman Radio Show, which will launch on Saturday November 5.

For eight years, Herman was a talk radio host in Seattle on KTTH. During six years of that time, Todd was also a regular fill-in for Rush Limbaugh until Rush’s passing in 2021.

“Todd is a phenomenal talent that knows how to connect with listeners and advertisers. His daily podcast is a great addition to our podcast lineup and we love the opportunity to bring his show back to a national radio audience”, says Radio America President & CEO, Mike Paradiso.

“I am feeling such gratitude to be welcomed to Radio America, where our God-given right to speak freely is practiced by some of the greatest voices in radio and podcasting”, states Herman. “I thank God, my team and my podcast family for getting us here.”