 Daily Wire CEO Reacts To Cumulus Move

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing has issued a statement praising Cumulus for cutting ties with Podcast Movement. Boreing told Radio Ink in an interview last week that Podcast Movement’s Ben Shapiro apology tweets were bigoted and he called on management at the organization to apologize. Here’s Boreing’s full statement about the Cumulus move.

“I’m glad to see our longtime partner Cumulus/Westwood One taking such a strong and public stand against Podcast Movement’s outright and abject bigotry. Though Podcast Movement quietly removed their bigoted tweet thread over the weekend, they still have yet to retract and publicly apologize for their hateful comments about Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire. In an illiberal moment such as the one we’re currently living in, if we don’t stand up to this kind of bigoted behavior it’s only going to get worse. I certainly hope Cumulus’s strong response to Podcast Movement is the first of many others like it.”

You can watch our interview with Boreing HERE.