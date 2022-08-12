Promotions at AURN

American Urban Radio Networks has promoted Stephen Bates (left) and Isaiah Bryant to the positions of Vice President of its sales division.

Bates has been named VP Digital Advertising & Western Region Sales. In addition to general sales management, he will also oversee the responsibilities of monetizing AURN’s digital assets.

Bates began his career at the iconic WAMO-FM in Pittsburgh where he held the positions of Account Executive, National Sales Manager and General Sales Manager before joining AURN in 2006.

Bryant has been named VP Sales, Eastern Region where he will manage East Coast sales and agency management.

Bryant joined AURN in 2013 as an Account Executive. Prior to this, he served as an Account Executive at Katz Communications.