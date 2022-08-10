14-Year Beasley Host Out

Jason Jones – known as Big Mamma – on Beasley’s WXKB-FM in Fort Myers posted to social media last night that after 14 years, he’s no longer with the company. He wrote, “the story will come out soon.”

Jones temporarily stepped down from his morning show duties to run for Lee County school board. He was taken off the air to avoid the FCC’s requirement of having to offer equal time to other candidates.

Jones is running against the Lee County School Board Chairman Debbie Jordan and two other candidates.

