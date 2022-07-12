Registration Opens For NAB New York Show

The NAB Show in New York City is October 17-20, 2022 at the Javits Center and for the first time will include the NAB Marconi Radio Awards, which have typically been held at the Radio Show which was recently merged into the NAB’s Las Vegas show.

The show is produced by the NAB and co-located with the AES New York 2022 Convention and will include:

Cybersecurity for Broadcasters Retreat (October 17-18)

Post|Production Conference NYC (October 18)

The Streaming Summit (October 18)

TV2025: Monetizing the Future (October 19)

*NEW — The Radio Experience at NAB Show New York (October 19-20)

*NEW — NAB Marconi Radio Awards (October 19)

“We are thrilled to be back in person in New York and look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for exhibitors and attendees,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. “The success of NAB Show in Las Vegas reinforced the power of live events and the desire for a return to in-person trade shows. NAB Show New York is an important touch point for the industry to re-engage with the technology and thought leaders who are revolutionizing the art of storytelling and moving the business forward.”