32K Thank You Military Cards

100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM) Houston morning show “The Morning Bullpen,” collected 32,793 thank you cards as part of their annual “10k for the Troops” project. Since June 6, George, Mo and Fink have been asking listeners to purchase a thank you card, write a note in it and mail it to the station to deliver to the troops.

“People have lives, and we were asking them to do something completely out of their daily routine and that’s hard,” said co-host George Lindsey, “but what our service members do for us is even harder.”

Throughout the month of June, the team talked to businesses big and small and families local and afar about their efforts to pitch in.

“I got to chat with a green beret who told me about a card his platoon received from a young girl,” said co-host Erik Smith. “The girl’s unicorn drawing became the platoon’s mascot. These little things have a big impact.”

Audacy’s Bull Nation presented the thank you cards to two local organizations who will assist in the distribution.