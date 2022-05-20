Jeremiah Returns To Cleveland Airwaves

‘The Jeremiah Show’ is coming to afternoons on iHeart’s 96.5 KISS-FM May 23. Jeremiah Widmer is a NE Ohio native and hosted the morning show at Audacy’s Q104 in Cleveland until last November.

“We’re thrilled to launch ‘The Jeremiah Show’ on KISS FM,” said Keith Kennedy, Regional SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Cleveland. “Jeremiah is a known Cleveland entity and it’s incredible to have a home-grown talent live in our studios promoting all things Cleveland.”

“It’s such a cool moment to get to be on the station I listened to growing up,” said Jeremiah. “I’m very excited to be on such a legendary station here in Cleveland. Being on the same station as Elvis Duran is an honor. His support and guidance of our launch has been inspiring.”