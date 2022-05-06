Moms Media Habits Changing

U.S moms are showing adjustment in their media habits, according to the Moms and Media 2022 report from The Research Moms of Edison Research. More moms are listening to radio and are using more hands-free assistance.

66% of U.S. moms have listened to AM/FM radio in the last week. This is up from a low of 59% last year. 62% of U.S. moms own at least one radio in their household, compared to 88% a decade earlier.

The report also showed that moms continue to embrace the hands-free assistance provided by voice tech for their on-the-go routines, as 50% now own a smart speaker. Moms who own smart speakers have an average of 2.8 in their households. The number of moms who use any voice-operated personal assistant (including smartphone voice assistants) is 76% in 2022, up from 63% in last year’s report.

“In our Moms and Media studies, we see how moms adopt technology and adapt it to their lifestyle,” said Melissa DeCesare, VP Edison Research. “Last year we saw moms using their devices to manage the entire family being at home. In 2022, families are easing back out of the house and we see moms’ habits reflect this in our data.”

According to the report more U.S. moms are now employed full-time and more are working outside the home than in 2021. 64% of U.S. moms are employed full-time compared with 51% last year. Of U.S. moms who work full or part time, 77% work outside the home, up from 58% in 2021.

The latest installment of the annual report includes data from The Infinite Dial® series from Edison Research and Wondery and Art19, and an additional online survey of adults 18+.

You can View and Download the Full Report Here.