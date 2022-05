Sheri Lynch is truly special. She’s analytical. She’s smart. She’s well-read. She’s got one of the fastest, sharpest senses of humor you’ll ever run across. And, she’s on the cover of the May 9, 2022 issue of Radio Ink Magazine which comes out Monday. Get your own copy of this issue, which includes the 2022 list of the Most Influential Women in Radio, HERE

