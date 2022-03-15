Seven Mountains Growing

In a filing made Monday Seven Mountains Media filed to purchase Joe Reilly’s Columbia Broadcasting’s WHLM, a network of four FM’s and two AM’s in Bloomsburg, PA. The price is $450,000.

COO Jim Loftus tells Radio Ink, “We love the market. Our Selinsgrove and Bloomsburg stations have been very successful, lead by Sean O’Mealy our Market Manager. We are delighted to add Joe Reilly’s WHLM to the Seven Mountains Media family of stations.”

The stations will operate together with Seven Mountains’ Selinsgrove/ Bloomsburg stations.

The sale is expected to close mid-summer