Radio HoF Nominations Open

The Radio Hall of Fame is accepting nominations through March 31, 2022. Inductees will be honored at the annual Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Chicago on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

“It is important to hear from those within the industry as well as the listening public to arrive at a deserving list of nominees for the 2022 Radio Hall of Fame Class,” said Kraig Kitchin, Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame. “We welcome suggestions from around the country as we begin the process that will culminate with the induction of this year’s honorees later this year.”

Suggestions for Radio Hall of Fame nominees can be made in the following categories:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Networks/Syndication (10 years or more)

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Music Format On-Air Personality

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Nomination can be submitted Here.