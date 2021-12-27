Station Flips to ‘Solid Rock’

After nearly eight weeks of Christmas Music, KUKN-FM in Longview, Washington is now “Solid Rock, The All New 101.5 The Blitz.” The format before Christmas music began playing was Classic Hits. The station is owned by Washington Interstate Broadcasting Company.

General Manager/Program Director John Paul said, “We’ve been hearing from people who are unhappy with all the commercials and talk on Rocket 107. The Blitz isn’t Classic Rock, it’s Solid Rock. We’ll be focusing on iconic rock songs from the 1990’s, 1980’s, 2000’s with some massive songs from the 1970’s. You’ll hear The Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Staind, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Metallica, AC/DC and more. We’ll offer very limited commercials and interruptions.”