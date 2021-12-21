Is Radio’s Fight With GMR Coming to an End?

In a joint letter to radio stations, the Radio Music Licensing Committee and Global Music Rights have let radio stations know that they are close to hammering out a licensing deal to settle the long-running RMLC-GMR lawsuits.

The two organizations say they are engaged in good faith negotiations to end the years long battle. “Although the parties have not yet reached final terms of a settlement, RMLC and GMR have agreed on preliminary terms for a settlement, subject to certain caveats and details that remain to be worked out. Both parties are optimistic that we will have final settlement terms to jointly share with you in the very near future,” the letter states.

Irving Azoff’s GMR is similar to BMI and ASCAP, which radio already pays, and includes artists such as Drake, Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, the Eagles, and Smokey Robinson.

As the two sides work out the final details radio stations are encouraged to contact GMR to sign a 3-month extension to continue to air music in the GMR repertoire. The current agreement expires at the end of this month.

Stations will not receive a communication from GMR containing an interim license agreement. Stations must log on HERE and complete the form to extend the agreement. Failure to secure this 3-month extension will result in stations being unlicensed and unauthorized to perform the music represented by GMR as of January 1, 2022.