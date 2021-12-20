Classic Rock Returns To Harrisburg

Cumulus has flipped the switch on 93.5 WTPA Central PA’s Classic Rock. The move ends country formatted WZCY/93 Nash FM.

“It has been 10 long years since listeners have heard their favorite Classic Rock on 93.5 WTPA, and we are so excited to bring back this iconic and legendary Central PA radio station,” said Ron Giovanniello, Regional VP.

“I was at 93.5 WTPA when it signed on in 1985. I spent 27 years at the station. To be able to bring it back to life again in 2021 is a definite career highlight,” said Chris James, PD.