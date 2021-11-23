Techsurvey Registration Opens

Jacobs Media announced Monday that registration is open for commercial radio stations in the U.S. and Canada to participate in Techsurvey 2022. The study is now in its 18th year and covers the impact of the pandemic, radio listening, gadgets and changes in lifestyle.

Earlier this year, the 2021 survey was fielded in January and February with 470 participating radio stations across North America. Fourteen different formats were represented among a diverse group of broadcasting companies, yielding more than 42,000 respondents to radio’s largest web survey devoted to media and technology.