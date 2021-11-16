New Company Announces First Client

G Accelerate Networks, the recently launched radio network under the leadership of CEO Jim Higgins, has signed its first ad sales deal. Virtual News Center will become the first client of the newly formed company.

Higgins said, “Virtual News Center delivers the highest level of local radio news reporting, while providing radio station owners and operators with a cost-efficient, professional news operation on a barter basis. Virtual News Center is the kind of first-in-class radio service that radio stations need and that we are looking for in content partners.”

“Jim’s track record of success in network radio made partnering with G Accelerate a great choice,” said Joel Dearing, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual News Center. “Jim’s expertise will help us grow and super-serve our affiliates and advertisers.”