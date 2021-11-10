Higgins To Lead New Network

Gen Media Partners Managing Partner Warren Friedland and long-time network executive Jim Higgins have launched G Accelerate Networks, a joint venture in which both parties hold a stake and which Higgins will lead as CEO. No network products were announced in the Tuesday press release.

Higgins spent many years as President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as an equity investor and partner, at United Stations Radio Networks. He was most recently with Key Networks. He said, “This is an exciting new phase for me, and I’m thrilled to be part of the Gen Media Partner Companies.”

G Accelerate Networks will also work with all of Gen Media Partners’ companies –including G Networks, Hispanic Radio Networks (HRN), Gen Media Partners Radio Reps, and others.