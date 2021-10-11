New Co-host At The Game San Francisco

Mark Willard is joining 95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM) to co-host with Dan Dibley. Willard comes over from KNBR to form ‘Willard and Dibs’.

“I’m beyond excited to join 95.7 The Game and continue to talk about our home town teams with the fans I love,” said Willard. “I look forward to getting started at such an exciting time in Bay Area sports.”

“I am absolutely thrilled that Mark is joining us,” said Matt Nahigian, Brand Manager. “He is a great talent that understands this fan base as well as anyone in the market. He solidifies a new lineup that I think the Bay Area is going to love.”