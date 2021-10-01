Sales Manager of The Week – Fran Dingeman

Fran Dingeman fell into radio back in 1998 when she heard ABC-TV New York news anchor Ernie Anastos invested in a 6K watt radio station in Malta, New York in Saratoga County where she lived. She dialed him up, said she wanted to work for him, faxed over her resume, and the rest is history.

Fran took a position as an account representative, within a year became Sales Manager, and was the General Manager five years later. After a five year hiatus from radio, she returned to the industry in 2019 and now works for Loud Media in Saratoga Springs.

Loud Media co-owner says Fran is Loud Media’s success champion and rock. “She manages our team with the greatest integrity. Her leadership through COVID-19 has been nothing but straight positivity. She deserves every piece of recognition. Well done Fran, we are all very proud of you.”

Radio Ink: How did you know you’d be good at selling radio?

Fran: I learned how to sell radio, quite honestly, through learning by doing. It clicked pretty early on. I loved meeting with people from all different types of businesses and enjoyed using my creative talents to write commercials and come up with packages that would fit their specific needs. I was more interested in selling schedules that would lead to a client’s success, than I was in earning money. I think my clients recognized this in me.

Radio Ink: Why are you a successful leader of salespeople?

Fran: I believe my success comes from having started out knowing nothing about the industry and absorbing all I could about sales as I went along. This beginning has allowed me to understand what salespeople struggle with in their efforts to cultivate new relationships and sell airtime to clients. I approach my sales team with realistic expectations balanced with compassion for the challenges we face as an industry. I also look to give them recognition for their efforts and achievements, so they feel appreciated, and know that they are a valued part of the company.

Radio Ink: Tell us how you spot a great salesperson

Fran: I spot a great salesperson by recognizing a few key ingredients:

1. A general likeability that draws you to him or her. Whether it be their confidence, charm, or sincerity, it’s a quality that would motivate a client to remain engaged during a presentation.

2. A creative nature that will enable them to come up with promotional packages and schedules that sell. The creative sense is also important in writing effective copy and in knowing how to schedule commercials within time frames that work for the client’s specific audience, for a price that meets both station standards and the client’s needs.

3. The ability to bring things to resolution. This will be helpful in doing what it takes to motivate the buyer to agree to the sale and in closing the deal.

4. Follow through! Attention to detail and knowing how to “dot your i’s” and “cross your t’s” is very important in sales.

5. A customer service attitude will solidify relationships with buyers that extend well beyond a single sale and keep the sales rep connected with the client throughout years of ongoing business.

Radio Ink: How do you keep your team motivated?

Fran: Keeping my team motivated during COVID times, when we were working mostly from home, was challenging. Frequent phone calls and virtual meetings have helped keep us connected. Daily conversations about new sales and shared news about individual achievements, has helped keep the team motivated toward success.

Radio Ink: What are you doing to always be on the lookout for new sellers?

Fran: Being out and about in the local community has always been an avenue I’ve used to come across talented new sellers. Another means I utilize, is that, when I’m personally solicited by someone in any industry, who I respect as a talented salesperson, I ask the individual if they would consider radio sales.

Radio Ink: How do you keep yourself sharp, up on all the trends, ahead of the competition?

Fran: I network with other managers and radio personalities. I stay connected through industry and news publications and I attend choice virtual presentations. I keep track of what other local media outlets are doing, and then do something that makes our station(s) shine in a different way!

Radio Ink: Over the past 18 months, what are you most proud of?

Fran: I am most proud of our stations’ efforts to keep our communities informed and connected over the COVID months. We achieved a NYSBA “Serving New York” Award for these efforts, which included the following:

1) A promotion in support of local business and the local economy during the pandemic. Star Radio on 93.3FM and 1160AM created a campaign to help local businesses advertise their company’s reopening through an enter-to-win $10,000 Marketing Campaign Contest. There were three prizes awarded worth $10,000, $5,000 and $2500.

2) In an effort to connect and inform the community of what was happening as news of the COVID-19 outbreak emerged, Star Radio combined with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and other leaders in the community for COVID-19-A Special Broadcast. We invited a host of local representatives, medical experts, and more, to come together over the air to inform and answer questions from the Saratoga community about Coronavirus.

3) Throughout the months at the height of the pandemic, Saratoga’s Star Radio offered daily COVID-19 Special Reports, working with the Saratoga County Department of Health, that informed listeners about the latest COVID-19 trends and infection rates.

Radio Ink: What advice, in this competitive environment, do you have for other sales managers across the country?

Fran: I would offer the following:

– Find your niche audience and superserve it.

– Keep consistent with your station’s imaging and focus efforts on broadening engagement with your listeners.

– Be all about the client in sales and all about the audience in programming.

– Challenge yourself and your team to create packages and promotions that compel businesses to purchase advertising.

– Be willing to do whatever it takes…”Just keep swimming!”

– Keep it fun!

Reach out to Fran to congratulate her on being named our sales manager of the week at [email protected]

Nominate your sales manager for consideration for our sales manager of the week HERE.